GSD calls for clarity on student jabs after some left unvaccinated

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar Government to provide clearer guidelines on the Covid-19 vaccine programme for university students after some have returned to the UK unvaccinated.

In a press statement, Education Shadow Minister, Edwin Reyes, said he had been approached by students seeking clarification after GHA staff told them they had not been instructed to vaccinate students.

Mr Reyes said the confusion had left to students unsure how to proceed with returning to university, and others have returned without a vaccine.

“I have been approached by students seeking clarifications as they have been unable to obtain further information from the Health Authority in respect of the next steps they are required to undertake after registering their interests to receive the Covid-19 vaccinations and before their imminent return to UK,” Education Shadow Minister, Edwin Reyes, said.

“Surprisingly the GHA is simply replying to students saying that they have not been instructed by Government to vaccinate university students.”

Mr Reyes added this is a “startling response” following the Government’s announcement three weeks ago that special arrangements were being made for them.

“Some have even left Gibraltar unvaccinated as a result,” he said.

Mr Reyes called on the Government to issue clear guidelines so that students can be vaccinated.

“In order to avoid further confusion and expedite matters I call upon the pertinent Government Departments to issue all relevant guidelines, together with clear information in respect of procedures, so that students can be vaccinated, may finalise their travel arrangements and return to their studies with as little worries over Covid-19 matters as possible,” Mr Reyes said.