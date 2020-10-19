Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

GSD calls for Line Wall rethink after video of rush-hour traffic

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2020

The GSD has said the closure of Line Wall Road has a “very obvious effect” on Monday morning rush-hour traffic and called for the project to be “rethought.”

GSD shadow minister Damon Bossino recorded traffic going along Europa Road over five days, between the hours of 8.40 and 8.50am.

The GSD said the footage shows the “very obvious effect that the Monday morning closure of Line Wall at such peak times has on traffic.”

It added that the closure is having a “ripple effect” on Queensway too.

“Whilst on the days other than Monday the traffic flows quite nicely, with images on occasions of empty roads, cars were at almost a complete standstill with the tailbacks starting from the site of the old Casino on the Monday,” Mr Bossino said.

“The difference is quite stark.”

Shadow minister for Transport, Elliott Phillips, said the video provided evidence of the traffic caused by the closure of Line Wall.

“The footage provides irrefutable evidence of the total inaccuracy of the Ostrich-like statement made by Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani recently that there are no tailbacks or that if there are, they are the normal ones you would expect,” Mr Phillips said.

“Mr Daryanani need not be told by a consultant, at the expense of the public purse, that the plan is flawed – it is obvious for all to see.”

“The sooner this is rethought the better.”

