GSD calls on Govt to publish mental health strategic national plan

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar Government to publish a mental health strategic national plan, adding the handling of the current provision is failing vulnerable people.

The party said the plan is still pending some two years after the “highly critical” mental health and it supports the call by the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society for the publication of this plan.

The GSD said it filed questions in Parliament last week which sought confirmation as to whether the Government will publish the road map arising from the publication of the Mental Health Situational Analysis Report.

“Back in November 2020 and 18 months after the Government received the situational analysis report the Government said they were pleased to publish the report with a very clear plan and a vision as to how to bring together our services in a joined up way that addresses the needs of the community,” Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said.

“On the same day the Minister for Health tweeted that a great deal of work already undertaken since its [the report] receipt.”

“In fact, no clear implementation plan was produced or published. We are still none the wiser as to how precisely the Government is approaching the 2019 Report and what it will implement or not implement.”

In a press statement the Party said the situation analysis report was published 18 months late and contained “damning statements about the lack of a national policy and an identifiable mental health budget amongst 48 other key and significant recommendations for the improvement of mental health services in Gibraltar.”

The GSD added that despite the serious concerns identified by the Mental Health Situational Analysis Report key personnel within the service appear to have left their posts.

“If the Government has a clear strategy like it says it has then it should be published,” Mr Phillips said.

“The reduction in resources in key personnel and failure so far to publish the road map is affecting the delivery of mental healthcare and impacting the welfare of the most vulnerable.”

“It is now 2 years since the Government received a report which identified serious concerns about mental health provision and the lack of a clear road map.”

“Additionally, the 2020 Report specifically on Ocean Views should also be published without delay to provide an insight into the current situation at that facility. Despite the many promises and press releases the Government continues to fail some of the most vulnerable people in our society in their handling of mental health provision.”