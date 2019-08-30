GSD commits to scrap job creation fees

A GSD government would scrap the “unfair fees” charged to a business for opening a job vacancy, as well as all the connected penalties, the Opposition said.

The GSD said it was committed to “an easier and more business-friendly” approach that will “encourage and commend” businesses that create jobs in Gibraltar’s economy.

“The GSD feels that charging employers £17 for creating job vacancies and penalising them £15 for filling them within a 10 day period shows how out of touch the GSLP-Liberal Government is with the fast-paced needs and requirements of modern-day businesses, especially those that have high staff turnover,” said GSD spokesman Orlando Yeats.

“The GSD understands that a business sector in which commerce is nurtured, rather than taxed directly or indirectly at every given opportunity, makes for a stronger and more vibrant economy resulting in job and economic growth from which all will benefit.”

“Furthermore, we would also remove the dated 10 day waiting rule and introduce an online employment portal that gives job seekers access to real time job opportunities that are listed by prospective employers.”

He added: “We need to move processes online, it’s the 21st Century and having a system based on triplicate carbon copy forms is like doing business in the 80’s.”