GSD confirms line-up and vows traditional but modern values
The GSD yesterday confirmed its full slate of candidates, which party Leader Keith Azopardi presented as the antidote for the “groundswell of discontent with the GSLP, its practices and its policies”. The full line-up includes Daniel Feetham, Roy Clinton, Damon Bossino, Edwin Reyes, Elliott Phillips, Trevor Hammond, Orlando Yeats, Joelle Wahnon- Ladislaus and Freddie Ballester....
