Tue 8th Dec, 2020

GSD discusses ‘post-Covid world’ with hotel association

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2020

The GSD has met with Gibraltar’s Hotel Association to discuss their plans for the future as part of the party’s continued efforts to reach out to various local groups.

GSD MP Damon Bossino met with the Chairman of the Hotel Association Franco Ostuni to discuss plans for a “post Covid world”.

“I found the visit and the conversation with Mr Ostuni very informative, as usual,” Mr Bossino said.

“This has given the party an opportunity to hear, at first hand, the Association’s plans for the future which has become all the more relevant in what we hope will be a new post Covid world.”

Mr Ostuni then showed Mr Bossino around the Holiday Inn Express and its facilities.

