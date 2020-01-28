GSD echoes calls for calm on coronavirus outbreak, but urges more proactive action

The GSD has called for public health information notices and precautions to be issued following the Coronavirus outbreak, but also echoed the need for calm.

The GSD said it supports the work being done by the GHA and repeats the call made by the Director of Public Health for calm.

The party acknowledged the spread of Chinese virus into Europe and added the GHA must be as prepared as possible to “deal with an occurrence on our shores”.

“In the days and weeks to come it is important that we increase our vigilance and response at the arrival points to Gibraltar from the land frontier, to the airport and port,” said Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips.

“Likewise public health information notices should be issued to our citizens and businesses so that we are all brought up to speed as to the precautions that we need to take when travelling to and from Gibraltar.”

The GSD asked what advice to being provided to those people moving between affected parts of the world and Gibraltar.

The party added that in most large cities in the world temperatures scanners are used in order ascertain whether travellers present as unwell on arrival.

“It is clear that the confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 2,827, suspected cases having reached 5,794 and 30,400 are being monitored,” the GSD said in a statement.

“The spread of the virus is almost nationwide in the Peoples Republic of China with confirmed reports that the virus is infectious even before symptoms show.”

“Closer to home British, French and Spanish Governments are liaising with China to bring their nationals home from the region.

Spain’s Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) is reviewing its protocols and preparing a symptom survey for its citizens.”