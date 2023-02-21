Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD echoes Unite concerns over elderly care

GSD Headquarters. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2023

The GSD has backed Unite’s recent call for transparency on the future of the Elderly Residential Services and the Gibraltar Government’s plans for the new Rooke residential home.

The GSD was reacting after Unite issued a statement last week and said its members at ERS were concerned about the impact the new facility could have on their terms and conditions of employment, job security and potential relocation.

The Union had sought a meeting with the Government but said an initial date had been postponed for a month.

It said there was “growing distrust” as to the Government’s long-term plans in this sector.

For the GSD, the union’s experience mirrored its own experience in Parliament.

“We have quite frankly faced a stone wall when we do to drill down as to the intention and plans of the Government,” said GSD MP Daniel Feetham.

“It is not surprising that there are concerns about the direction of travel of public services and whether the true intentions of the Government is to privatise all or some of the services carried out by the ERS.”

“No one should be in any doubt as to our position.”

“We oppose privatisation of the ERS or the services it offers and if that is the direction of travel, it is the result of many years of financial mismanagement by the Government, which we have been drawing attention to for the last ten years or a move to contractorise this service in an opaque way without full debate.”

“It is also unclear what the Government intend to do with the Mount Alvernia site if residents are transferred to the new Rooke residential home.”

“The Minister has already said that the Rooke site will ‘eventually replace’ Mount Alvernia even though he says the residents will not be forced there and have an option.”

“Whether the standard of care will be the same as in the current site is also unclear.”

“We can well understand that staff are concerned about this lack of clarity on the impact on their jobs.”

“Finally and with respect, whilst the Minister responsible has not been well and we all wish him a speedy recovery, someone else within the Government could have met with Unite in order to deal with their legitimate concerns and those of their members.”

“Increasingly this appears to be a tired and out of touch Government.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Vox vice president rebuked in Spanish Parliament for ‘not respecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty’

Mon 20th Feb, 2023

Local News

Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

Sun 12th Feb, 2023

Local News

Innovative electric crypto-mining taxi set for 2024 launch

Fri 17th Feb, 2023

Local News

Bad weather and staff shortages signal weekend of disruption at Gibraltar airport

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
100th beach clean up on 6th anniversary

21st February 2023

Local News
British OTs face risks from wide range of invasive species, study finds

21st February 2023

Local News
School wifi networks reconfigured to ensure stable connectivity for work tools

21st February 2023

Local News
97% of graduates in employment or education, Uni of Gib reports

20th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023