Tue 1st Feb, 2022

GSD Executive Elections to be held soon

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
1st February 2022

The GSD will be holding its biennial Executive Elections within the next few weeks.

The elections to the Executive are run in two rounds under Party rules, the GSD said.

The first round of eight elected places is filled from the standing Executive and has now been completed.

The second round of elections to a further 8 places is opened to a vote by Party members who can stand for election for those places.

The GSD added, under the Party Constitution the Executive is made up of all serving MPs plus 16 elected members, up to five co-opted members, and a small number of life members.

GSD Party Members will be receiving a letter or email to inform them of these elections and the process that will be followed.

Nominations for candidates will be invited by noon on February 22, 2022.

“All party members have the right to stand at these elections on completion of the nomination form supported by the necessary number of party members that the election rules specify,” the GSD said.

The GSD added the Party HQ office in College Lane stands ready to assist any member who needs information or assistance with this process.

“This is an exciting time for the Party. We are holding these elections that had been delayed because of the Covid pandemic and are now possible,” Tarik El Yabani, GSD Membership Secretary said.

“We will shortly be advising Party Members of the specific election process and providing them with nomination forms. We encourage members to come forward to contest the 8 seats that are available under Party rules or to participate in the election as voters.”

“The GSD is the only credible political alternative to this GSLP/Lib Government. Those elected to the Executive will have the chance to participate in the shaping of Party policy and in important decisions that the Party will take in the run up to the next general elections.”

“They will help existing Executive Members and MPs to present that positive alternative with experience and energy to tackle the big issues that face Gibraltar.”

