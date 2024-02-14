Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Feb, 2024

GSD files motion on Public Accounts Committee, but Govt will oppose

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2024

The GSD has filed a parliamentary motion calling for the creation of a Public Accounts Committee as recommended by the Principal Auditor, together with other measures to ensure that the audits of years subsequent to 2018 are “facilitated and unblocked” by the Gibraltar Government.

The motion, filed by GSD MP Roy Clinton, calls on the Government to assist the Principal Auditor in completing his work on Gibraltar’s pubic accounts for the 2019 financial year.

It also calls on the Government to complete the parliamentary process for Supplementary Appropriation Bills for 2019/21 and 2021/22.

It also calls for the creation of a Public Accounts Committee to examine Gibraltar’s public spending.

The committee would consist of four members – two nominated by the Chief Minister and two by the Leader of the Opposition – with the chair held by an Opposition member.

“Today we have filed a motion to put into effect one of the Principal Auditor’s main recommendations which is that Parliament should set up a Public Accounts Committee [PAC] to follow up his reports,” Mr Clinton said.

“The Government have stated they do not support such a measure and will have the opportunity to demonstrate again their complete lack of commitment to transparency and accountability in our Public Finances.”

“Alternatively they can, with proper reflection, commit to the establishment of a PAC which will provide important scrutiny for the tax-payer.”

“In addition to this measure we are seeking the undertaking of Government to unblock the taking of supplementary appropriation bills for 2019/21 and 2021/22 which will allow the Principal Auditor to complete his work for these years and bring matters up to date.”

In his latest report, the Principal Auditor said there was “a critical need” to establish a Public Accounts Committee in the Gibraltar Parliament, adding his five predecessors in the post over the past 40 years also shared that view.

Without such a committee, he added, Gibraltar “continues to underperform” on legislative scrutiny of public spending.

But while the GSD has long campaigned for the creation of a Public Accounts Committee, the Gibraltar Government opposes the move, a position it reiterated yesterday.

The Government says it is ministers, not civil servants, who should be held accountable to Parliament for public spending, and that this had been a GSLP/Liberal manifesto commitment at the last election.

“The Government notes that Mr Clinton has put down a motion for debate on the establishment of a Public Accounts Committee which seeks to reverse the policy position selected by the majority of the Gibraltarian electorate less than six months ago,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The Government wishes to clarify that will remain faithful to the manifesto commitments it acquired at the election, in particular the commitment that it is ministers and not civil servants that are answerable to Parliament for expenditure, and will not support Mr Clinton's motion in this respect.”

“Additionally, the Government will continue to refer to the views of the Canepa Commission of Parliamentary and Democratic Reform that, after due consideration by established and experienced Parliamentarians, recommended that a Public Accounts Committee should not be established in Gibraltar.”

“The Government looks forward to the debate.”

