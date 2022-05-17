GSD probes Govt on DSS tensions
Delays to plans to rehouse the Department of Social Security in new premises led to a fiery exchange in Parliament on Monday afternoon. The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, accused the Government of allowing an “essential service” to be “allowed to collapse.” The questions came after DSS staff took industrial action over working conditions...
