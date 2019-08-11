Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 11th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD questions urgency in demolition of Queens Cinema

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2019

The GSD has called on the Government not to rush the demolition of the Queens Cinema when a general election could be just ‘weeks away’.
In a statement the GSD said that the Government’s confirmation that the demolition is ‘imminent’ is “typical of a Government that is not prepared to listen and doggedly intent on destruction for no environmental gain.”
GSD Leader, Keith Azopardi, said: “The demolition is only going to create 23 temporary spaces,” adding that the party has already said that if it is elected to Government the façade will be retained, the building refurbished and the site saved for arts and culture.
“What is the point of demolishing this now when the site has remained fallow for years? It will deprive people of an electoral choice and is simply wanton destruction of a building that has been used for years for entertainment and has a place in the cultural memory of this community,” he added.
“There is surely no urgency now unless there is pressure from the prospective developer? If there is no pressure then it should not be demolished and people should be allowed to make a choice at the next election.”
“The site has been used for cultural purposes for decades. It has been the Queen’s Cinema for 50 years and before then was used for the Assembly rooms. It should remain as a cultural site by retaining its use as a theatre, for musical or other events.”

Most Read

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Madrid

Wed 7th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD questions urgency in demolition of Queens Cinema

11th August 2019

Local News
Gibraltar Scouts return home from World Jamboree

11th August 2019

Local News
Senior’s ‘Tea for Two’ next week

11th August 2019

Local News
Government welcomes plan to open trade office in Tangier

9th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019