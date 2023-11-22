GSD quizzes Govt on GAMPA acting BTEC
The GSD posed questions in Parliament on Wednesday over the Gibraltar Government’s decision to deliver the BTEC course in acting at the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts. GSD MP Edwin Reyes put the question to the Government after hearing the course was not being delivered at the Gibraltar College. During the exchange he...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here