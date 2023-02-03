Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD raises concern over GHA prescription policy

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2023

The GSD yesterday raised concern over reports of people experiencing difficulties in accessing medicines.

In a press statement the party said the Gibraltar Health Authority’s prescription policy appeals process saw 50% allowed, which they said indicates the policy is opaque and unclear to pharmacists, doctors and the public at large.

The appeal process allows aggrieved persons to have recourse to a review of decisions regarding the prescriptions of certain drugs, the GSD understands.

The party then questioned the high number of reversals.

“We are being told that there is a huge disconnect in understanding between GPs, the Chief Pharmacist, dispensing pharmacies and patients,” Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said.

“We have first-hand evidence of emergency medication such as adrenalin EpiPens being restricted or otherwise not been provided to patients with repeat prescriptions based on ‘budgetary constraints’.”

“We have received numerous reports of pain medication not being dispensed.”

The GSD suggested that the policy is operating too harshly on individual cases, which they said is undoubtedly causing anxiety to patients.

The party said the patient must come first always and decisions to refuse or offer alternatives must be done with the fullest possible involvement and consent of the patient.

“Everyone understands that the prescription policy must work efficiently to root out abuse and everyone understands that if clinical evidence does not support continued prescribing of certain drugs to patients, then they should be restricted, but what we are seeing is a fundamental breakdown in policy, communication and patient empathy which can put at risk the health and welfare of our citizens,” Mr Phillips said.

“Ultimately the patients’ needs should be the priority and the current policy is failing to meet those needs as can be demonstrated by the fact that 50% of all appeals appear to be successful.”

“This is causing unnecessary anxiety to people.”

The GSD called on the Government to ensure the GHA’s prescription policy works well for patients.

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Plans filed to breathe new life into derelict battery inside Gibdock

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Royal Caribbean International confirms no Gib calls for 2024 as it refocuses on shorter cruises

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
In Supreme Court, a ceremony for Gibraltar’s first King’s Counsel appointed during reign of Charles III

3rd February 2023

Local News
Unite maintains pressure on Morrisons in pay dispute

3rd February 2023

Local News
Sir Joe admitted to hospital, expected to make full recovery

3rd February 2023

Local News
New plans for A&E, Children's Centre and GHA holds major estate review

3rd February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023