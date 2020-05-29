GSD reaffirms stance on debt, warns Govt against ‘mindless borrowing’ in Covid-19 crisis
The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, has warned the Gibraltar Government against “mindlessly borrowing” Gibraltar out of the Covid-19 crisis and leaving future generations with a “chain of debt” around their necks. “We should be careful and only borrow what is absolutely necessary,” Mr Azopardi said as he also urged prudence with the use...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here