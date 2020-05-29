Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD reaffirms stance on debt, warns Govt against ‘mindless borrowing’ in Covid-19 crisis

By Cristina Cavilla
29th May 2020

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, has warned the Gibraltar Government against “mindlessly borrowing” Gibraltar out of the Covid-19 crisis and leaving future generations with a “chain of debt” around their necks. “We should be careful and only borrow what is absolutely necessary,” Mr Azopardi said as he also urged prudence with the use...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spanish Foreign Minister’s ‘throwaway’ remark raises hackles in Gibraltar

Wed 27th May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

UK and Spain discuss ‘air corridors’ for tourists - report

Thu 28th May, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Small protest as Parliament reconvenes

29th May 2020

Local News
Parliament returns with social distancing and a message of ‘unity and cooperation’

29th May 2020

Local News
GSD question ‘confusing’ Covid-19 screening

29th May 2020

Sports
Former Brazilian pro joins Lincoln as head coach as they build for the future

28th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020