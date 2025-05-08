GSD says domiciliary care ‘crisis’ is down to Govt

The GSD has called on the Government to take responsibility for the “systemic problems plaguing” domiciliary care “which is in chaos” after snap changes in service providers.

The statement comes just three days after the Care Agency and the new provider, Community Care Domiciliary Services Ltd (CCDSL), held a Town Hall meeting in Ince’s Hall to hear concerns from the public.

CCDSL took over the service with 20 days’ notice earlier this month when the contract with Lifecome Care was terminated.

The GSD said it was heart-wrenching to hear from service users and families, and said the situation is entirely of the Government’s making.

The party said families and service users are still facing serious issues, and that the Government must be held accountable.

The Shadow Minister for Care, Atrish Sanchez, said the situation was not a sudden crisis but the result of “years of poor planning, weak oversight, and failed leadership.”

“Over the last several months, we haven’t just raised these issues in Parliament, we’ve sat with families, spoken with service users and staff, and listened to the heartbreaking reality they’ve endured,” she said.

“The stories are real, they are heart-wrenching and simply unacceptable.”

“This week’s Town Hall meeting only confirmed what many already knew: the service is in chaos.”

“And while the Government once again gave reassurances, we’ve heard it all before.”

“We genuinely hope this time will be different but trust has been badly eroded.”

She also criticised the Government’s handling of the Lifecome Care contract.

“What was especially disappointing was the Government’s attempt to shift all the blame onto Lifecome Care, even though they awarded that contract and promised a smooth transition with improved care standards,” Ms Sanchez said.

“Instead, the service has been brought to its knees.”

“After dodging questions in Parliament for months, we’re now told that CCDSL had to step in and salvage the situation.”

“But what does this say about the Government’s oversight? If there was a contract in place to ensure accountability, how is it that the new provider, who are clearly working around the clock, say they are ‘shocked’ by the state of what they’ve inherited? How did the Government allow it to get this bad?”

Ms Sanchez said the GSD will continue to monitor the situation and listen those affected.

She also acknowledged the efforts of staff at CCDSL and the Care Agency.

“We want to recognise and thank the staff at CCDSL and the Care Agency, who have stepped up in incredibly challenging circumstances,” she said.

“They’re doing everything they can to rebuild a service that should never have been allowed to deteriorate into this state in the first place.”

“We hope that this time, families finally begin to see the stability and quality of care they’ve waited far too long for.”