GSD says East Side plot should include rental housing

The GSD has said the Gibraltar Government should demand that any potential developer of the East Side reclamation plot should make provision for government rental housing.

This comes after the Government issued an expressions of interest which, the party said, made no mention of rental housing.

The GSD said it also echoed the concerns expressed by Action for Housing in this regard.

In a statement the party explained that the governments tender notice setting out the specifications for the type of housing was not “strict enough.”

GSD MP Damon Bossino said: “There are many people in need of social housing who simply can not afford to get on to any property ladder even those which are termed ‘affordable’.”

“The fact that the 1RKB are the highest by far in the housing waiting lists is testament to the need that there is for this type of housing, no doubt many as a result of family breakdowns.”

“The market even with government assistance by way of the affordable housing scheme cannot attend to these very striking social needs.”

The GSD has therefore urged the government to rethink the conditions and demand that developers provide sufficient housing by way of rental stock.