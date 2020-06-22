Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD says Gibraltar Community Care 'acted unfairly'

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd June 2020

The GSD said it continues to receive representations from retirees who have been refused entry to the Community
Officer Scheme by Gibraltar Community Care.

The Opposition considers the manner in which changes to eligibility criteria were introduced suddenly on 17 February 2020 was unfair.

"Potential retirees had a legitimate expectation to rely on the scheme when making retirement decisions," the GSD said in a statement.

"The Trustees of the charity should introduce an immediate moratorium on their decision and seek funding contributions from the Government if necessary to phase any required changes over a longer five year period."

"It is also not right to disenfranchise one group of retirees while continuing to pay those who would be ineligible
under the new means testing criteria."

"If the GSD were in Government it would seek to work with the charity to ensure no-one is unfairly prejudiced."

Most Read

Local News

Five men in two kayaks rescued south of the Rock

Sun 21st Jun, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

DPC discusses Devil’s Tongue project

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Action 4 Schools donates 100 hand washing kits

22nd June 2020

Local News
Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

22nd June 2020

Local News
An old soldier’s view for Prince Edward’s Gate

22nd June 2020

Local News
DPC discusses Devil’s Tongue project

22nd June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020