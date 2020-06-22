GSD says Gibraltar Community Care 'acted unfairly'

The GSD said it continues to receive representations from retirees who have been refused entry to the Community

Officer Scheme by Gibraltar Community Care.

The Opposition considers the manner in which changes to eligibility criteria were introduced suddenly on 17 February 2020 was unfair.

"Potential retirees had a legitimate expectation to rely on the scheme when making retirement decisions," the GSD said in a statement.

"The Trustees of the charity should introduce an immediate moratorium on their decision and seek funding contributions from the Government if necessary to phase any required changes over a longer five year period."

"It is also not right to disenfranchise one group of retirees while continuing to pay those who would be ineligible

under the new means testing criteria."

"If the GSD were in Government it would seek to work with the charity to ensure no-one is unfairly prejudiced."