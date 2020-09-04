GSD says Govt ‘misleads students’ on scholarship payments

Opposition MP Edwin Reyes said yesterday he was “totally shocked” by what he described as the Gibraltar Government's “misleading answer” to concerns raised by the GSD about scholarship payments for students.

The GSD has asked the government to clarify when payments would be made after students raised concerns about delays to their funding.

The GSD said the government had been “economical with the truth” when it said payments would be received “in good time”, adding this was the total opposite of the reality already experienced by some students.

“I fail to understand how Government is not aware that some students, like those undertaking PGCE courses, commenced their academic year in UK on 1st September and have still not received their Student’s Grant,” Mr Reyes said.

“Students such as these have had to resort to the proverbial remedy of ‘beg, steal or borrow’ in order to meet travel and accommodation costs in respect of their courses which started earlier this week.”

“Public statements made by Government which are economical with the truth certainly do not help to allay students’ fears and financial hardships.”

“I call again upon Government to give clear and unequivocal assurances to all students as to when exactly they may expect their Scholarship Grants to be credited into their bank accounts.”

“Anything short of this simple answer as rightly requested by students is but an insult to anyone’s intelligence and will further add worries to our students many concerns.”