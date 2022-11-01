Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GSD says Govt’s response to Employment tribunal delays ‘superficial and weak’

By Chronicle Staff
1st November 2022

The GSD has said the Government’s argument for Employment Tribunal delays are “superficial and weak”.

The statement is the latest in an ongoing exchange following the Opposition’s questions in parliament which found 59 cases cannot progress as no chairperson has been appointed for each case.

In response, the Government had said it’s recruitment drive in connection to the Employment Tribunal was seen as positive by the Law Council, which also acknowledged that the issue of premises had been alleviated by the Government allowing various premises for use by the Tribunal.

But on Monday the GSD stressed that some of those cases have been waiting for the appointment of a chairperson for more than two years.

“The Government’s attempt to rely on the Law Council Chairman’s speech at the Opening of the Legal Year as a defence shield is of no help to all those people who are facing the inability to progress their claims,” the GSD said.

“In any event it is clear that the Law Council Chairman was, with some diplomacy, glossing over an appalling and long-standing due process situation in the hopeful expression that solutions will soon be found.”
The GSD said the Government has been “slow and ineffective”.

“In the meantime, those cases are not progressing,” said the GSD.

“The Government press release is vague and gives little by way of specific immediate solutions to those waiting.”

“How long is a person who filed their claim as far back as January, March or June 2020 expected to wait for an appointment of a chairperson so the claim can progress?”

The GSD called on the Government to find “prompt solutions” so that claims can be progressed and determined.

“The fact that there are so many cases waiting to progress is appalling,” the GSD said.

“What is worse still is that nothing in Mr Linares’s remarks as the Minister responsible points to a specific resolution for those people. They are entitled to expect specific commitments by now and not more empty promises that things will happen.”

“For Mr Linares to end on a self-congratulatory note about the “undeniable progress to date” will sound like Alice in Wonderland to all the people who haven’t been able to progress their claims in the last two years. How long more are those people expected to wait specifically?”

