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Wed 11th Nov, 2026

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GSD says it would stop Pelagos data centre project 

Images created by Pelagos Data Centres

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2026

The GSD has said that, if elected into Government, the party would stop the proposed £1.8b Pelagos data centre at Gibraltar’s North Mole. 

The Opposition was setting out its position after a demonstration on Saturday morning over various concerns including reclamation, pollution and the data centre. 

The proposed 250MW facility centre has drawn mounting concern from environmental groups, and an online petition opposing the project has secured over 2,200 signatures. 

The GSD's decision was formally taken after an Executive meeting held on Monday night, which had been scheduled weeks ago to consider this project among other issues.  

“There will be no mega Data Centre as proposed at North Mole under a GSD Government,” the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, said. 

“Major issues of concern arise which lie unanswered and protections are essential so nothing irreversible and harmful is carried out." 

"That would be unacceptable given the potential impact of such a project in a confined space so close to residential areas." 

"We would therefore not allow the project to proceed in Government when so many questions arise that give rise to real and unsatisfied concerns.” 

The GSD said it has been seeking information in Parliament on the proposed Data Centre for some time but said satisfactory answers have not been given.  

“We first filed questions on the subject in Parliament in September 2025 as soon as the project was announced,” the party said in a statement. 

“The scale of the project and its proximity to residential areas is clear." 

"That has to be put alongside the obvious environmental and planning concerns that arise such as the potential effects on noise pollution, water, the marine environment and usage of land.” 

The party added that there is very little information on those issues and still less satisfactory independent assessments that could address those concerns.  

The GSD described this as much of an issue of principle as of detail, adding that the party does not wish to see a “mega Data Centre of that size in that location with the potential to cause environmental issues for residential districts”. 

“Placing a Data Centre of this scale so close to densely populated residential areas defies common sense, given the potential harm to residents’ health and wellbeing; why would anyone take such a risk?” said shadow Environment Minister Craig Sacarello. 

“We will always put the interests of our community and considerations on quality of life ahead of the financial gain for a few.” 

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