Rent and Repair Scheme Phase 2 properties announced

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, has announced the properties identified for the second phase of the Rent and Repair Scheme.

Housing applicants who have expressed an interest in the scheme will be able to attend open house viewings during the week beginning November 16.

The properties will be open for viewing from November 16 to November 20, from 9am to 3.30pm each day.

The scheme gives housing applicants an opportunity to take on older properties and carry out renovation works.

Ms Orfila said: “I am extremely excited to see the delivery of another Rent and Repair project."

"Seeing how old and dilapidated houses are being restored is wonderful. These houses whose rooms have lain in darkness for so long can once again have light and life.”