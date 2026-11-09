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Mon 9th Nov, 2026

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Local News

Customs steps up border checks ahead of international football matches

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2026

HM Customs Gibraltar carried out enhanced checks at the border ahead of two recent international football matches amid concerns visiting supporters could bring prohibited pyrotechnics into Gibraltar.

The checks were carried out ahead of fixtures involving FC Twente on October 22 and HNK Hajduk Split on November 5 as part of Operation PYRO.

The operation followed intelligence suggesting visiting supporters could attempt to bring flares, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnic items into Gibraltar for use during the matches.

Customs officers increased checks at the pedestrian channels and set up a dedicated search area near the border.

Notices informed members of the public and visiting supporters about the additional checks, with information provided in English and the visiting teams’ national languages.

An amnesty arrangement also allowed supporters to voluntarily surrender pyrotechnic items before entering Gibraltar.

Officers used available intelligence to identify incoming supporters and focus checks where they were considered necessary in the periods leading up to the matches.

HM Customs said its increased presence at the border and targeted searches had helped deter supporters from bringing prohibited items into Gibraltar.

It thanked members of the public and visiting supporters for their patience and cooperation during the additional checks.

The operations form part of HM Customs Gibraltar’s ongoing work to prevent prohibited and potentially dangerous items from entering Gibraltar during major sporting events.

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