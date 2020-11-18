Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD says planned hostel’s focus on workers ‘disappointing’

By Chronicle Staff
18th November 2020

The GSD described as “disappointing” the Gibraltar Government’s statement that a planned 665-bed 20-storey building in Devil’s Tower Road will be used primarily to house workers, including many who “may be foreign.”

In a statement, the party said the news would be “a disappointing blow” for people who believed the development was also intended to alleviate the historical demand for one-room publicly-owned flats, or for others on housing waiting lists.

The GSD was responding to comments made by Sir Joe Bossano during an interview on GBC.

“Only a few days ago Action for Housing had welcomed the development and asked some relevant questions on the management and running of the development,” the party said.

“It seems clear now that not only will those questions be unanswered but that this building will do very little to sort out the hundreds of persons on the 1RKB housing list or any other persons on lists for larger accommodation.”

Shadow Housing Minister Edwin Reyes added: “People who have spent years on the housing lists will be disappointed today.”

“Days after a public announcement that seemed to many to be partly for housing allocation the Government has confirmed that in practice it is for something completely different.”

Most Read

Local News

Booze and no mask ends in early morning Main Street arrest

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Sports

Tense draw secures Gibraltar’s promotion to UEFA’s Nations League C

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Local News

Government confirms second death in Gibraltar linked to Covid-19

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC to discuss new scout centre at next meeting

18th November 2020

Local News
Govt says ‘no new agreement’ on frontier workers, as GSD raises concerns

18th November 2020

Local News
Masks to become compulsory in secondary schools

18th November 2020

Local News
Over £5,000 donated to charities following Lisbon to Gib 600kms cycle

18th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020