Tue 12th Sep, 2023

GSD set to attend UK PAC Network Event in Westminster

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

GSD’s Roy Clinton has been invited to participate in the UK Public Accounts Committee Network Event in Westminster on Wednesday 13 September.

The network is an informal grouping of people who have a professional interest in effective and efficient spending of public money and the event is organised on a self-funded basis.

“I am pleased to have been personally invited to participate in this PAC networking event together with other interested individuals from the devolved parliaments in the UK and other crown and overseas territories,” said Mr Clinton.

The networking event is run by the UK Public Accounts Committee and hosted by its Chair Dame Meg Hillier MP. The one day programme held at Westminster includes sessions such as ‘leaving party politics at the door.’

“This topic in particular will be of particular interest to me given that the GSLP/Liberals have vowed never to participate in a Public Accounts Committee,” said Mr Clinton.
“I am committed to such an important scrutiny function for which Gibraltar remains the only UK overseas territory without such a body and undermines the ability of Parliament to ensure the taxpayer receives value for money.”

“A Public Accounts Committee is something the GSLP/Liberals continue to oppose but the GSD is committed to deliver if elected into Government.”

