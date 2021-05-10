GSD slam night bus review

The Gibraltar Government’s decision not to resume the night bus route has been slammed by the GSD, which called it entirely inconsistent with the policy on promoting less car use.

The GSD said this decision is inexplicable, especially when Gibraltar has edged out of lockdown and fully opened retail, restaurants and bars and, in the international media, has promoted itself as the perfect holiday destination this summer.

Shadow Minister for Transport and the Environment Elliott Phillips said the Government have failed to see the big picture.

The party added the Government have clearly succumbed to public pressure and are now reviewing the extent to which they will offer this service, but what is clear is that the night service will operate in a reduced way.

“If we are to encourage and promote alternatives to using our cars and motorbikes, then we must have a robust public transport service in place to provide confidence to our community that there are viable alternatives - the provision of a night bus is critical to engendering that confidence,” Mr Phillips said.

“Change as we all know can take a long time and the cost of the service is an investment into that change for the benefit of our children, our health, the environment, and the tourists that visit our shores.”

“The decision not to reinstate the night bus now and reviewing it to reduce its operation is counterproductive, inconsistent with the Government’s green/child friendly city policy and entirely ill thought out.”

Mr Phillips added the Government is focusing solely on the question of the net cost of £75,000 but the first step would be to assess how the bus service could be reorganised to deliver a fully functional night service to the community.

“The Government are demonstrating that every step they purport to take forward in transport policy is two steps back for our community and this latest hare brained statement by the Minister for Transport demonstrates the complete lack of leadership and vision on the issue,” he said.