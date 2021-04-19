GSD stance on vaccines and hospital visits ‘highly irresponsible’, Govt says

The GSD is accused today of adopting a “highly irresponsible and cavalier” stance on whether people who have not been vaccinated should be allowed to visit relatives in hospital or elderly care.

In a statement, the Gibraltar Government said the Opposition was “distorting and exaggerating” a “very sensitive” issue.

The government says its policy of restricting access to unvaccinated people is based on health advice but the GSD insists measures should be taken to allow visits even for those who have not been jabbed.

“The vast majority of the people of Gibraltar have been vaccinated with over 35,000 first vaccinations administered and over 30,000 second doses,” the government said.

“This means that this issue affects only a small part of the population who firstly have chosen not to be vaccinated, second who also happen to have relatives in elderly or medical facilities and third who want to visit them.”

“Given these facts, it is obvious that the Opposition have exaggerated this issue and blown it up out of all proportion for their own political ends.”

“That said, the Government fully sympathises with the predicament that this narrow category of persons may find themselves in.”

“However, everyone must understand that the primary concern of our health and elderly care services are the welfare of their patients and their residents.”

The Government said the Opposition had lobbied the Government last December for the admission of relatives into ERS.

This was subsequently agreed after protocols were established by the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar.

“Moreover, the feedback that the Government has received from almost all the families of ERS residents, is that they want their elderly to be safe and protected first and foremost,” the government said.

“The two-faced attitude that the Opposition have adopted on this issue is therefore deeply regrettable.”

“If they truly support the vaccination programme, then they should urge people to get vaccinated in order to protect their elderly and sick relatives, who happen to be most at risk, when they visit them.”