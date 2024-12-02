GSD state Govt electoral promise on Road to the Lines “faltering”

The GSD Opposition has criticised the Government for failing to deliver on its electoral promise to build more homes at Road to the Lines, citing confusion, lack of transparency, and withdrawn plans as evidence of mismanagement and an unmet pressing social need for housing.

In a statement the GSD said that the Government’s electoral promise to deliver more homes at Road to the Lines is “showing signs of faltering”.

“This may explain why Sir Joe Bossano was so unwilling to reply to Damon Bossino’s questions in Parliament in any meaningful way,” said the statement.

“His answer to the question whether the Government was supportive of the plans submitted by Community Homes Ownership Ltd was ‘no’, at least at this ‘early stage’.”

“Even allowing for Sir Joe’s renowned mischief when answering Parliament questions, the answer was bizarre.”

The GSD stated that the Road to the Lines project, which it added has been “inexplicably removed from the DPC website”, was to provide ‘public housing’ according to the Planning and Design Statement.

“Anyone would have been forgiven for thinking that it was aligned with the Government’s manifesto promise to build ‘more homes’ there,” said the GSD statement.

It added that the confusion is further compounded by “the fact that First Home Ownership Company Limited originally filed the application at the DPC. The company does not in fact exist.”

“The Government refused to clarify whether it had any connection with the entity described in the GSLP manifesto as ‘First Home Ownership’ which was to be responsible for the delivery of ‘up to 1000’ homes.”

The GSD stated that Community Homes Ownership Ltd replaced First Home and that this company forms part of the Community Services and Supplies Ltd structure and the “secretive National Economic Plan”.

“In a further twist to this tale, it transpires that Community Homes has withdrawn its application for the site,” the Opposition’s statement added.

The party believe that the Government does not appear to know what to do with this site, but that it won an election on the clear promise that more homes would be built there.

It said that the area has gone from being developed by a private investor under the direction of Dr Garcia’s Ministry, then to the Minister for Housing when the investor pulled out and then moved again to Sir Joe.

Damon Bossino said “While the Government continues to play silly games by not answering questions and does not seem to know whether it is coming or going, the concern of many people is that we are seeing another electoral promise breach to add to an already long list, made worse as it relates to the pressing social need that is housing. This is unforgiveable as it is damning of this Government’s performance.”