Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD welcomes affordable homes contracts after ‘unacceptable’ delays

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
30th March 2023

The GSD yesterday welcomed the announcement of tender awards for Chatham Views and Sir Bob Peliza Mews, but added that it “persists in its observations that the huge and significant delays are unacceptable”.

In a statement, the GSD’s Damon Bossino said the delays in construction had not only impacted on families looking to purchase these properties, but also “future generations who face an uncertain future as there are no further developments in the horizon”.

The Gibraltar Government this week announced contracts worth £163.4m for the affordable housing projects to go to SITUS Construction Group and GJBS.

Over the past weeks, delays to the construction of these estates have been the centre of a dispute between the Gibraltar Government and the GSD.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote to purchasers to explain construction has been delayed due to Brexit and Covid and it would honour the original price despite an increase in construction costs.

The Government added that “no stone has been left unturned” in trying to deliver the homes sooner.

But the GSD yesterday said these projects have been used for “electoral purposes” in three consecutive elections with the Government making announcements about them in 2015, 2017, 2019 and “now that we are at the doors” of the 2023 election.

“The difference is that the bare and cold facts eventually catch up with you and purchasers’ patience has quite justifiably run out,” the GSD said.

“With Government finances under pressure it is also of serious concern that all projects are the subject of increased construction costs, with Hassan Centenary running at an excess now of £30M and the others also the subject of significant increases.”

Mr Bossino said: “Despite the attempt at gloss with the now tiresome and oft repeated audit of the number of houses expected to be delivered, the reality is that many families are facing the prospect of all the flats being heavily delayed by many years.”

“This has an impact not just on these families but on future generations who face an uncertain future as there are no further developments in the horizon.”

“A lost generation indeed.”

Most Read

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Local News

‘Frontier Pass’ holders can still bypass border queue after tunnel opens, Govt says

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

Local News

Govt awards contracts worth £163.4m for ‘overdue’ affordable housing schemes

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

William Hill Group businesses to pay record £19.2m for failures

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over 14 years later, Kingsway Tunnel opens

30th March 2023

Local News
Govt launches ‘Recovered Assets Fund’ to bolster fight against economic crime

30th March 2023

Local News
GFA and Mindspace focus on ‘resilience through sport’

30th March 2023

Local News
Supreme Court pays tribute to Louis Triay, KC

30th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023