Wed 4th Sep, 2019

GSD wrong to attack music festival, Govt insists

By Cristina Cavilla
4th September 2019

The Gibraltar Government has said the GSD is wrong to criticise the music festival because it helps raise Gibraltar’s profile.
In a statement, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo called on opposition members to assist him with the hosting of this year’s events.
The Government has invited the CEOs of all Gibraltar's gaming companies and visiting MPs and MEPs to be hosted by the Government.
Mr Picardo has asked all Opposition members of Parliament to assist him in hosting the CEOs, MPs and MEPs.
“With Brexit looming it is necessary for all Gibraltar's Parliamentarians to work together to get across the message of Gibraltar's post-Brexit needs and opportunities,” the Government said.
The Government insisted that the GSD is wrong to attack the music festival.
“It is an event primarily for young people and it helps to raise the profile of Gibraltar.”
“This year in particular it is important to show that it is business as usual for our community and that Gibraltar will not be cowed by Brexit.”
Mr Picardo said: "I have asked all my fellow Parliamentarians to work together with me to host all gaming company CEOs and the visiting Parliamentarians.”
“We can do better by working together to get Gibraltar's message across at this crucial juncture in our history. I have also, in addition and nonetheless, asked them to pay their way so there is no possible suggestion that they are not funding the cost of their tickets.”
“If this is the response we get when we ask the GSD to work with us, is anyone surprised we are sceptical of their suggestions that they are genuine in wanting to support Gibraltar and the Government? I should have known that, in the end, the GSD would always go low and for the cheap political point instead of working for the good of Gibraltar.”
“My invitation stands - if they change their minds and see the error of their ways - as long as they pay their way as we do."

