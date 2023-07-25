GSD’s District Wednesday takes to the beach

During the summer months the GSD is taking its District Wednesdays outreach campaign to the beaches and today as from 5.30pm they will be at Eastern Beach.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “As we said when we relaunched this outreach programme our hope is to cover all areas around Gibraltar. Given the summer months and how many people will be at the beach when we normally go round the districts how better to do our outreach than hit the beaches.”

“That’s what we will do over coming weeks. We start at Eastern Beach this Wednesday.”

“We will be there to speak to anyone who has a concern or wants to raise any issue with us. Come talk to us about anything you would like to mention,” he added.