Thu 8th Jun, 2023

GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme to start early

By Chronicle Staff
8th June 2023

The GSLA will be commencing the Summer Sports Programme earlier than expected to align with the finish dates for school children from Governor’s Meadow, St Mary’s Lower Primary and Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary schools.

It was recently announced that these schools would start their summer holidays earlier than expected due to the relocations of these schools.

The Summer Sports Programme will start on Monday July 3 for children from these schools only.

“It is imperative and unavoidable that the three schools in question have to break early. This might have caused a bit of inevitable disruption. To this end the GSLA have managed to bring forward elements of the summer schemes to cater for those children who wish to start the summer activities early,” said Steven Linares the Minister for Sport.

In addition, the scheme will run now from 9am to 12.30pm which is an hour longer than previous editions. This change is intended to aid the parents of those children in these schools who have an early start to summer.

In the next couple of weeks, the GSLA will be issuing more specific details as per every year, including how to register for the early start and the rest of the summer.

“It will once again be a jam packed summer however on this occasion some will be able to avail themselves of this fantastic service a week earlier than others,” he added.

For more information contact the Sports Development Team on 200 63392 or via email on info@gsla.gi

