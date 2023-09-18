Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

GSLP announces election line-up after first stage of selection process

GSLP leader Fabian Picardo. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2023

The GSLP completed the first stage of its electoral selection process on Sunday evening, with the party’s executive committee choosing seven candidates who will be presented to the membership for ratification on Monday evening.

The line-up includes just three of the party’s MPs in the last parliament, Fabian Picardo, Sir Joe Bossano and Dr John Cortes.

Four other MPs – Albert Isola, Paul Balban, Samantha Sacramento and backbencher Gilbert Licudi – had all confirmed they would bow out at this election.

The four new faces are Gemma Vasquez, a partner at law firm Hassans; former Mayor Christian Santos; Nigel Feetham, also a partner at Hassans; and retired teacher Pat Orfila.

Barring any last-minute surprises, the final line-up will be confirmed if and when the GSLP membership endorses the choice of its executive committee at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday evening.

At the same time, the GSD executive committee will also be meeting to select its line-up from a field of 18 candidates.

That includes four of the GSD’s MPs in the last parliament, namely Keith Azopardi, Damon Bossino, Roy Clinton and Edwin Reyes.

The party’s two remaining MPs, Elliott Phillips and former leader Daniel Feetham, both said they would not seek re-election.

The Liberal Party will announce its three candidates this evening.

