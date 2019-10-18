GSLP/Liberals return for third term

The GSLP/Liberals will govern for the next four years after securing 52.5% of the votes in yesterday’s general election, with GSLP Leader Fabian Picardo topping the polls with 9961 votes.

Both the GSD and Together Gibraltar secured seats in opposition with the parties receiving 25.6% and 20.5% of the vote respectively.

It was a tight race for the last spot in Parliament with just 35 votes between GSD candidate Edwin Reyes and Craig Sacarello from TG.

Parliamentary opposition is now comprised of 6 GSD candidates Keith Azopardi, Damon Bossino, Daniel Feetham, Roy Clinton, Elliott Phillips and Edward Reyes, and one TG candidate Marlene Hassan Nahon.

Ms Hassan Nahon topped the Opposition bench with 5639 votes.

The GSLP/Liberal slate saw all candidates in the top 10 slot.

The GSLP/Liberal government returns for a third term with Fabian Picardo, Joseph Garcia, John Cortes, Sir Joe Bossano, Albert Isola, Steven Linares, Gilbert Licudi, Paul Balban, Samantha Sacramento and newcomer Vijay Daryanani.

The final turnout for the 2019 General Elections was 70.84% slightly above the 2015 turnout where 70.77% of the electorate voted.

