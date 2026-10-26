GSLP to choose new leader in December 1 AGM 

The GSLP will choose its new leader at an annual general meeting on December 1.

Party leader Fabian Picardo has previously confirmed he will not seek re-election at the AGM, with Health and Business Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez widely tipped as his successor.

Mr Picardo is expected to retire as Chief Minister at a later date, once the UK/EU treaty ratification processes are completed.

The UK completed the CRAG ratification procedure last Thursday, with European Parliament expected to vote on the agreement on December 14.

Mrs Arias Vasquez confirmed last June that she would put her name forward for the leadership.

“I would be the first woman to lead the GSLP,” she said at the time.

“I see that as a huge opportunity…for a different kind of politics, which is what I believe Gibraltar needs going forward.”

Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, had previously expressed leadership intentions but withdrew at the time and said he would back Mrs Arias Vasquez.

The final decision on who will succeed Mr Picardo rests with the GSLP’s membership and the party has invited nominations for party leader and five positions on its executive committee.

Nominations must be backed by two party members and submitted by noon on November 20.

The meeting will take place at 6.30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall.