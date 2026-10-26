Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSLP to choose new leader in December 1 AGM 

By Chronicle Staff
26th October 2026

The GSLP will choose its new leader at an annual general meeting on December 1. 

Party leader Fabian Picardo has previously confirmed he will not seek re-election at the AGM, with Health and Business Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez widely tipped as his successor. 

Mr Picardo is expected to retire as Chief Minister at a later date, once the UK/EU treaty ratification processes are completed.  

The UK completed the CRAG ratification procedure last Thursday,  with European Parliament expected to vote on the agreement on December 14. 

Mrs Arias Vasquez confirmed last June that she would put her name forward for the leadership.  

“I would be the first woman to lead the GSLP,” she said at the time.  

“I see that as a huge opportunity…for a different kind of politics, which is what I believe Gibraltar needs going forward.” 

Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, had previously expressed leadership intentions but withdrew at the time and said he would back Mrs Arias Vasquez. 

The final decision on who will succeed Mr Picardo rests with the GSLP’s membership and the party has invited nominations for party leader and five positions on its executive committee. 

Nominations must be backed by two party members and submitted by noon on November 20. 

The meeting will take place at 6.30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall. 

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into Gibraltar, strengthening long-standing links 

Sun 25th Oct, 2026

Local News

Govt raises concerns with Taxi Association over weekend service outage

Fri 23rd Oct, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

New residency route for over-55s as Govt launches business thinktank

Wed 21st Oct, 2026

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth to open to public during Gibraltar visit

Mon 19th Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Police governance reform aims for ‘democratic accountability’ alongside ‘operational independence’ 

26th October 2026

Local News
HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into Gibraltar, strengthening long-standing links 

25th October 2026

Local News
ESG backs petition calling for full scrutiny of proposed Pelagos data centre

23rd October 2026

Local News
Govt says Gunmetal Jag is not subject to sanctions

23rd October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026