Thu 24th Aug, 2023

Local News

GSLP Youth congratulates students on their GCSE results

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2023

The GSLP Youth has congratulated students around Gibraltar on their GCSE results.

It noted that it is worth bearing in mind that the students receiving their results today were affected by the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore deserve even more credit for the impressive results being seen around Gibraltar.

GSLP Youth Chairperson, Samuel Marrache, said: “A big congratulations to all those students who have achieved the results they were hoping for. We have already heard of so many fantastic stories today and it is certainly a cause for celebration.”

“For those students who have not obtained the grades they were hoping for, please do not be disheartened. Grades do not define your success as a person and should you wish to continue in your academic studies, you will have many more exams to excel at in the future.”

“In addition, to those students who will now be leaving school and seeking or taking up employment, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours and stress once again that academic results are not a prerequisite for a successful career,” he added.

