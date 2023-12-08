GSLP Youth to sample young people’s views on lowering voting age to 16

The GSLP Youth Committee will be hosting a public meeting, open to all 15- to 30-year-olds, in order to discuss young people’s views on the Gibraltar Government’s consultation on lowering the voting age to 16.

On 22 November 2023, the Government published a Consultation Paper seeking the public’s opinion on lowering the voting age to 16. The deadline for submissions is 31 December 2023.

The meeting will be at the GSLP Main Street Office at 239 Main Street, on Tuesday December 19 at 7pm.

Chairman of the GSLP Youth, Sam Marrache, said: “Lowering the voting age to 16 is something that has been much discussed in Gibraltar for several years now. In fact, in the referendum of 24 June 2021, 16- and 17-year-olds were afforded the right to vote for the very first time.”

“I have long been an advocate of lowering the voting age but appreciate that there are differing opinions in this respect. I therefore look forward to our public meeting next week during which young people will be invited to freely express their views on this topic.”

“Encouraging political debate is something which as a youth section we have always worked hard towards. This is the perfect opportunity for more young people to step forward and voice their opinions on this constitutionally important matter.”

The GSLY invites as many young people as possible to register their interest in the event by emailing info@gslp.gi. Food and drink will be provided at the meeting.