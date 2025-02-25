GTB attends International Media Marketplace in London

The Gibraltar Tourist Board attended IMM London to engage with media professionals, promote Gibraltar as a year-round destination, and attract press coverage for its tourism offerings.

The event is the largest networking event in London attended by travel industry writers, editors and content creators. This year, over 500 media and public relations professionals were in attendance.

Taking place across two days, the Marketplace allows exhibitors to pitch news stories while journalists and creators look for story angles to target editorial commissions and press trips. The GTB took the opportunity to meet with over 33 media representatives over the course of the event.

This event forms part of the Tourist Board’s annual planning agenda for attracting media to Gibraltar throughout the year. It provides an opportunity to update press on new products, events, and services, highlighting Gibraltar’s culture and identity and reinforcing Gibraltar as an attractive year-round destination.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said that in the fast-evolving world of media it is vital that Gibraltar’s key selling points reach the broadest scope of journalism both in print and digital outlet.

“IMM is a cost-effective way to get everyone together in one room. On the back of this we will be inviting relevant media to cover our news and events at intervals throughout the year,” he added.