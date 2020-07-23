Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

GTB launches marketing campaign in Spain

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2020

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has launched a series of marketing efforts in Spain in a post-Covid attempt to attract visitors from southern Spain.

Regional advertising in southern Spain on Cadena SER and Talk Radio Europe has already started, along with targeted Facebook campaigns.

A dedicated radio programme on Cadena SER radio will also feature Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

Television adverts on regional television will begin over the next couple of weeks along with a dedicated television programme in Spain in August.

This last weekend has also seen the return of some very proactive bloggers from Spain, who will be promoting Gibraltar consistently over social media in the coming weeks, No.6 Convent Place said.

Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Tourism said: “Following the COVID 19 pandemic, we felt it was important to target the many visitors that will be in southern Spain this year, due to the prevalence of staycations in most European countries.”

“Gibraltar offers the opportunity to be able to travel to another territory and to present a very different experience to the surrounding area.”

“The campaign is aimed at targeting our uniqueness and Britishness along with the great products that Gibraltar has to offer, not only for the day visitor but for those spending a longer period of time here.”

“The Government is committed to driving as much business as possible to the Rock, particularly during these challenging times.”

