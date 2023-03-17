GTTA Juniors show encouraging signs for future of sport as development squad tested

The GTTA Junior Developement Squad members have been learning and acquiring table tennis skills over the last few months and this week played their first Basewell Tournament.

Family and friends were treated to some encouraging displays. Matches were played to the best of three games instead of the traditional best of five .

Jamie Stevenson proved too strong for all rivals in the boys section , not dropping a single game on his way to the final where he beat Nathaniel Reyes 11 - 4 , 11- 4. Jamie has a good array of shots , strokes and serves which he manages to employ effectively .

The Girls Final was a close and exciting affair with Natalie Felices being taken the distance by newcomer Tiana Navas . In a match with some very long and exciting rallies , Natalie eventually won 12 - 14 , 11- 7, 12 - 10 .

The GTTA would like to thank all the juniors and parents and relatives for supporting the event .

Images courtesy GTTA