Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Guardia Civil vessel sails through military exercise area

HMS Dagger is pictured in the foreground racing towards a Gibraltar Squadron RHIB. The Guardia Civil patrol boat can be seen top left. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2024

A Guardia Civil vessel sailed through British waters off the east side of the Rock on Monday as Royal Navy vessels conducted a high-speed blank-firing exercise at sea nearby. The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron’s HMS Dagger and one of its rigid-hulled inflatable boats were practicing their response to high-speed manoeuvres, including using blank machine gun...

