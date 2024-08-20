Guardia Civil vessel sails through military exercise area
A Guardia Civil vessel sailed through British waters off the east side of the Rock on Monday as Royal Navy vessels conducted a high-speed blank-firing exercise at sea nearby. The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron’s HMS Dagger and one of its rigid-hulled inflatable boats were practicing their response to high-speed manoeuvres, including using blank machine gun...
