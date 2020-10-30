Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Oct, 2020

Guardian Angel Foundation donates paediatric audiology kit to GHA

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2020

The Guardian Angel Foundation has donated audiology equipment to the Gibraltar Health Authority, helping it to bolster the offering of its paediatric service.

The AD629 audiometer and the Titan DPOAEs will enable the department to perform some of the testing required for paediatric audiology.

The new audiometer will allow for standard hearing testing for all patients within the audiology clinic.

It is also small and portable so will be taken into schools and used for the new school hearing screening program.

The Titan Distortion Product Oto-Acoustic Emissions (DPOAEs) provides an objective test of hearing and inner ear function and can be easily and quickly measured in young children.

This equipment now enables the GHA to offer further services in the treatment of children, which had previously been undertaken in the UK.

The charity’s committee members Kevin Hook and Tyrone Vinet were given a demonstration of the equipment by Dr Julian Danino, Consultant Rhinologist and Paediatric ENT Surgeon, and audiologist Michelle Quinn.

Mr Vinet said: “It’s an absolute privilege to partner with the Government of Gibraltar to improve the facilities available for children. We look forward to continue to work closely together in the future.”

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, added: “My sincere thanks to the Guardian Angel Foundation for their continued generosity once again, in supporting the provision of paediatric services.”

“The donation of this equipment enables the repatriation of services and children and their families will no longer have to travel to the UK for this test. This is particularly important in these Covid-19 times.”

