Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Gyms are Covid-safe and should stay open, say researchers

Photo issued by Sheffield Hallam University of Director of their Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) Professor Rob Copeland, who has said "data from the SafeACTiVE study shows that gyms across the EU are safe places to exercise," as academics have found they pose an extremely low Covid-19 risk.

By Press Association
28th October 2020

By Dave Higgens, PA

Keeping gyms and leisure centres open is critical to ensuring the health and wellbeing of communities, according to academics who found they pose an extremely low Covid-19 risk.

Analysis of more than 62 million fitness facility visits across Europe since September has found the average infection rate in gyms, leisure centres and fitness clubs is 0.78 per 100,000 visits.

The SafeACTiVE study found only 487 positive cases reported from operators based in Germany, France, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark, Luxembourg and the UK.

The preliminary findings of the study, conducted by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) and King Juan Carlos University in Spain, will bolster calls from the fitness sector for facilities to remain open as coronavirus restrictions tighten in some regions.

Director of the AWRC Professor Rob Copeland said: “Data from the SafeACTiVE study shows that gyms across the EU are safe places to exercise.

“The prevention of the further spread of Covid-19 has to be our primary objective but we also need to ensure that our communities are supported and have the opportunity to remain active.

“We know that being physically fit can help reduce the severity of Covid-19 infection and, moreover, being active can help us cope psychologically when faced with the challenges of a second wave of the pandemic across Europe.

“Keeping leisure centres and fitness clubs open and fully operational is critical to ensuring the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“I would go further and suggest that governments across Europe should be thinking about how we can increase access to activity, not reduce it, as we learn to live with Covid-19.”

The research has been commissioned by EuropeActive – a non-profit association for the European fitness and physical activity sector.

Professor Alfonso Jimenez, head of THINK Active at EuropeActive, said: “I am delighted to confirm such a low level of infection risk in fitness and health clubs, reinforcing the message that fitness and physical activity are a fundamental part of the solution during the Covid-19 pandemic in helping strengthen and improve immune functioning and lower risk of viral illness.”

The full report is expected to be released in November.

Most Read

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Compulsory masks and screening at entry points as Govt tightens measures to combat Covid-19 

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Heathrow Airport loses European crown during pandemic

28th October 2020

UK/Spain News
Mastectomy support group tells of ‘constant battle’ to keep Facebook page open

28th October 2020

UK/Spain News
Exams will disadvantage pupils in north of England, according to think tank

27th October 2020

UK/Spain News
‘No difference’ in infection rates among travellers and those who stay at home

27th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020