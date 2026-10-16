Hajduk Split visit raises security questions for Lincoln Red Imps

Guy Fawkes Day on November 5 could bring more than the anticipated fireworks to the Rock when Lincoln Red Imps host Croatian side Hajduk Split in the UEFA Conference League.

The match, which is due to be played at the Europa Sports Stadium, is already attracting attention following recent incidents involving Hajduk Split supporters.

In their latest controversy, Croatian fans attending their club’s home match against Ajax were reported to have staged a procession behind a mock coffin displayed on the roof of a car, with the name of their opponents written across it. Supporters were also alleged to have chanted antisemitic slogans.

The club has previously been sanctioned by UEFA and could face further disciplinary action, potentially affecting its supporters’ ability to travel to away matches.

Lincoln Red Imps are no strangers to visiting supporters creating security concerns. Previous Conference League fixtures have seen flares lit in the stands and racist chants reported, although such incidents have been dealt with without major disturbances. Visiting clubs have subsequently faced UEFA sanctions over the conduct of their supporters.

Several of Lincoln Red Imps’ matches in recent years have also been played behind closed doors following sanctions or security risk assessments. In some cases, home supporters have been permitted to attend under arrangements managed by the host club, while tickets have not been made available for general sale.

With UEFA approval, restricting ticket sales is an option available to clubs seeking to limit the number of travelling supporters when a fixture is considered high risk.

The latest incidents involving Hajduk Split supporters during this week’s match against Ajax could prompt swift disciplinary action from UEFA, potentially affecting the Croatian club’s visit to Gibraltar.

The developments come as UEFA continues to take action against racist and discriminatory behaviour. Only this past week, its disciplinary committee sanctioned the Croatian Football Federation over incidents involving supporters during a match against Spain.

UEFA announced a €30,000 fine and ordered the partial closure of the stadium used by the federation for its next home match in a UEFA national team competition. The closure would cover 20 per cent of the stadium’s capacity but has been suspended for a probationary period of two years.

This followed a separate decision, announced days earlier, to fine the federation €20,000 and impose a full restriction on ticket sales to its supporters for its next away match in a UEFA representative team competition. That restriction was also suspended for two years.

Hajduk Split itself was fined by UEFA in August following its Conference League match against Raków Częstochowa.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) imposed a series of sanctions over the use of laser pointers, the blocking of public passageways, the lighting of pyrotechnics and the throwing of objects. The proceedings also addressed improper conduct by the team and rough play.

The CEDB imposed a €12,000 fine for the use of laser pointers and a further €14,000 for blocking public passageways.

The club was also fined €30,000 and ordered to partially close its stadium, covering at least 1,000 seats in sector J and adjacent sectors, for its next UEFA competition match as host club. The closure was suspended for a two-year probationary period.

Hajduk Split received a warning over the improper conduct of its team, while player Adrion Pajaziti was suspended for one UEFA club competition match for rough play.

With the November 5 fixture approaching, the question remains whether UEFA will take further action following the latest incidents and whether any decision will affect the arrangements for Hajduk Split’s visit to Gibraltar.