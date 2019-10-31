Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Hall of Fame Induction for local musicians

Rosie Thorn

By Joe Adambery
31st October 2019

An award ceremony into the Gibraltar Live Music Society’s Hall of Fame for inducted musicians past and present was held at the fine Arts gallery last weekend. Three bands, Los Peninsulares, The Valerga Brothers and After Hours were joined by former music teacher Jose Miguel Gomila and Victor Francis drummer and percussionist from Vibrations and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spanish police arrest man wanted by Gibraltar in connection to robbery investigation

Wed 30th Oct, 2019

Local News

Referendum on abortion set for March 19, Parliament to consider lowering age of eligibility to vote

Wed 30th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Hall of Fame Induction for local musicians

31st October 2019

Features
Sailing the Dalmatian Islands, Croatia

31st October 2019

Opinion & Analysis
‘There are some things the internet cannot replace’

31st October 2019

Local News
Spanish police arrest man wanted by Gibraltar in connection to robbery investigation

31st October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019