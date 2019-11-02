Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Halloween radio show ‘Children of Catalan Bay’ at John Mac

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd November 2019

On Halloween night the White Light Theatre Company performed a chilling and original script of the spooky tale ‘The Children of Catalan Bay’ in the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. The performance was in remembrance of Andrew Dark’s mother Margot Rodriguez where Mr Dark recognised her continuous support of his work in amateur theatre. The 1940s...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Two friends solve border queue frustrations with ‘Queue Wisely’ app

Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Halloween radio show ‘Children of Catalan Bay’ at John Mac

2nd November 2019

Opinion & Analysis
Choosing to make Gibraltar your home

2nd November 2019

Local News
Gibraltar ‘Movember’ campaign launches in City Hall

2nd November 2019

Sports
Red & White Supplement - The man behind basketball

1st November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019