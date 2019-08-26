Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Hammond hits out at Johnson over no-deal Brexit leaks

Adam Davy/PA Wire

By Press Association
26th August 2019

Philip Hammond has demanded an official apology from Boris Johnson after Number 10 sought to blame disgruntled ministers for the leak of no-deal documents.

The former chancellor said the Operation Yellowhammer document, which set out in stark terms the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit, was dated August 2019 - after Mr Johnson had taken office.

Mr Hammond wrote that according to the media, a Number 10 source had briefed the dossier was "deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence discussions with EU leaders".

The documents, obtained by the Sunday Times, indicated the UK will be hit with a three-month "meltdown" at its ports, a hard Irish border and shortages of food and medicine after it leaves the EU without a deal.

Mr Hammond said: "The clear implication was that a minister in the last government has retained, and then leaked, a copy of this document. The media has speculated accordingly on the source of this document."

But the former chancellor added: "It has now become apparent that the leaked document was, in fact, dated August 2019 and would not, therefore, have been available to any former minister who is not serving in the current administration."

"Accordingly, I am writing on behalf of all former ministers in the last administration to ask you to withdraw these allegations which question our integrity, acknowledge that no former minister could have leaked this document, and apologise for the misleading briefing from No. 10."

A Downing Street source said: "I'm sure the Prime Minister will reply in due course."

"I'm sure he will be interested to learn that Philip Hammond represents all former ministers."

The source disputed the suggestion that it had been drawn up under Mr Johnson's premiership."

"Various briefings made clear that the Yellowhammer document was prepared for the previous administration and presented at the first meeting of the XO (Exit Operations committee) and knocked back by ministers at the time," said the source."

"It doesn't reflect the changes made by the Government in terms of preparing for no-deal."

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Local News

Spanish rescue operation off east side of the Rock

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Local News

UEFA punishes Rangers for 'sectarian chants' during home match against Gibraltar's St Joseph's

Fri 23rd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Brexit deal prospects 'touch and go', Boris Johnson claims

26th August 2019

Brexit
Hammond hits out at Johnson over no-deal Brexit leaks

26th August 2019

Brexit
UK ‘risks diminishing global influence’ in no-deal Brexit, ex-ambassadors warn

24th August 2019

Brexit
Le Brexit breakthrough? Europe says 'Nein', 'non', 'no'

23rd August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019