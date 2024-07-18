Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK ‘reset’ to relations with EU could ‘forge the way’ to Gibraltar treaty

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a bilateral meeting at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. Photo by Kin Cheung/PA

By Brian Reyes
18th July 2024

The UK Government’s bid to “reset” relations with the EU could “forge the way” to a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday after his first meeting with Spain’s Pedro Sanchez following Labour’s landslide win in the UK’s recent general election. The two met on the sidelines of the European...

