Lammy and Albares to meet this week in bid to ‘push ahead’ with treaty negotiation
Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said the UK wants to “push ahead as soon as possible” with the Gibraltar treaty negotiation, adding he will meet his newly appointed UK counterpart, David Lammy, in Washington this week on the sidelines of a NATO summit. Mr Albares and Mr Lammy had discussed the UK-Spain...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here