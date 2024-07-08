Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Lammy and Albares to meet this week in bid to ‘push ahead’ with treaty negotiation

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2024

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said the UK wants to “push ahead as soon as possible” with the Gibraltar treaty negotiation, adding he will meet his newly appointed UK counterpart, David Lammy, in Washington this week on the sidelines of a NATO summit. Mr Albares and Mr Lammy had discussed the UK-Spain...

