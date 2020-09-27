Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 27th Sep, 2020

Hankins to play for Extremadura

By Stephen Ignacio
27th September 2020

Gibraltar’s U21 goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins was finally able to put pen to paper these past weeks landing himself a contract with Córdoba which has since also seen him transferred on loan to Seguna B side Extremadura. The youngster impressed during recent trials for Córdoba after a decision to depart UD La Palmas ranks after months...

