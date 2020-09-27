Hankins to play for Extremadura
Gibraltar’s U21 goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins was finally able to put pen to paper these past weeks landing himself a contract with Córdoba which has since also seen him transferred on loan to Seguna B side Extremadura. The youngster impressed during recent trials for Córdoba after a decision to depart UD La Palmas ranks after months...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here